With the premiere of the film Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the latest installment of the tetralogy of Rebuild of Evangelion, the interest on the franchise has increased.

In itself it was quite popular, to a degree that there are a huge number of products based on it. Not just the powerful EVAs, but also of its characters. In this case, those based on Asuka langley. There are countless articles with your image

Asuka Langley is an unforgettable character from Evangelion

This girl of German and Japanese descent, with a tough and strong character, has many fans. So to please them, as the years go by Gainax, and actually, Studio khara, authorized the production of marketing associated with it.

Especially figures, of which there is a huge number. They exist of many sizes and of the most varied types. But the ones that most attract the attention of consumers are undoubtedly those manufactured to scale.

Rebuild of Evangelion vs. the anime: These are the main differences

Taking into account that Asuka wear various outfits in Neon Genesis Evangelion and the movies, there is a lot to be exploited.

There are even official illustrations where he appears with an outfit that he never wore in the anime, but that serve as the basis for several statuettes. Inspiration when it comes to her will never stop.

The same can be applied to cosplays that exist of this young and energetic pilot, which are equal or more numerous.

This cosplay reminds us of the figures based on it

In the case of @_ulichan_, she decided to do a cosplay which is very reminiscent of a figure of Asuka. So much so, that as you can see in the photos in this note, it even has a base under it.

The costume and hairstyle are consistent with the image of this character, especially when piloting his EVE. The eye color looks just right too. It’s only two takes where it looks like this, but it’s definitely a good job.

In another couple of photographs his cosplay of Asuka langley of Evangelion it is more jovial and free. You seem to be having a lot of fun with your performance.

East cosplay He took into account all the details, but it is also supported thanks to a good job of the photographer. He managed to get the best shots, allowing it to stand out much more. It does not hurt that they visit the account in Instagram this cosplayer to see more of his cosplays.

