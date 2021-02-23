Since the anime of Neon Genesis Evangelion generated a huge cult behind. Not only for the quality of its animation and story, but also for its characters.

Especially the young pilots of the EVAs, What Asuka langley. The latter is a young woman of German and Japanese descent, with a rather tough character. She has very little patience for nonsense, and her temper collided with the protagonist of this series.

Asuka Langley always turns heads in Evangelion

That is, with Shinji ikari. The way of behaving Asuka is what is typically known as tsundere. That is, a character with rough treatment, who does not hesitate to resort to physical violence, to hide his true feelings.

In the case of Langley, his way of behaving contrasted greatly not only with that of Shinji, but also with that of Rei Ayanami. She was too passionate and it showed when she went into battle too.

The latest Evangelion movie will be over two hours long and is already rated

Perhaps this is a key part of the appeal of Asuka langley in Neon Genesis Evangelion. The fact is that its popularity has been maintained over time.

With the release of the films, and later, with those of the project Rebuild of Evangelion, it has increased. Something that also attracts a lot about her is that behind all her hostility there is a tragic past, and for others traumatic. Langley it is more complex than it appears.

She and other characters will return in a new movie

It is so no wonder there are so many fan arts What cosplays of Asuka. The one we share with you now is a contribution from a cosplayer Brazilian, memepantazis.

For a while now, she has recreated this character from the series in various ways. As can be seen in the photos that accompany this note, with her classic white dress, as well as her pilot uniform EVE. In any of those characterizations it looks pretty good.

He has taken into account all the details to recreate this character from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Especially taking care of the hair, such as its hairstyle and its tone.

The outfits he wears are very close to his animated counterparts. On average it is a good job. We will see if it occurs to him to do cosplay of the new suit of Asuka langley that will appear in the last movie. This should be released this year in Japan.

