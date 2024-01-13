Misato is the head of the operations department of the special agency Nerv and is in charge of developing strategies to defeat the mysterious alien beings called Angels. She initially demonstrates a sunny and carefree character but, like all the main characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion, we will soon discover that she has a deep character marked by personal dramas.

Neon Genesis Evangelion it is one of the most famous and appreciated anime of all time. In recent years the work born from the mind of Hideaki Anno has returned to the limelight thanks to the “Rebuild of Evangelion” film tetralogy, attracting new and old fans. Evangelion is also highly appreciated in the cosplay scene, it shows us Alice Spigel also known on social media as Enot or mighyracoon, with his Misato Katsuragi cosplay .

An unforgettable character

Alice Spiegel reminds us the depth of this characterI accompany her Misato cosplay, very faithful to the original, with this message:

“The art of growing up means finding a way to interact with others and at the same time push away pain. Misato knew perfectly well what she was talking about, didn't she? Because she had learned to distance herself, even if her methods were not a perfect example for the kids. And she managed to stay positive and do her best to support the young drivers.”

“I really think this character deserves more love and to be seen not just as a comedic character who loves beer and acts sillier than the teenagers she cares about (oh, don't we love her for that too?!), but in the full complexity of his personalitybecause there is a lot of wisdom and charm in the complete story of how she managed to live through all the events of her life and maintain that open-minded and sometimes childlike attitude.”

On our pages you will also find other cosplays taken from successful anime and manga, such as that of Elizabeth from The Seven Deadly Sins made by lulutottie and that of Makima from Chainsaw Man made by Xenon_ne. Changing genre, you might also like the cosplay of Starlight from the Amazon series The Boys made by Rolyat and that of Shadowheart from Baldur's Gate 3 by Lada Lyumos.