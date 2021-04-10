Rebuild of Evangelion remains # 1 Japan for the second week in a row, beating the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train. With more than 20 years, it is one of the sagas with a giant fandom.

So, it’s no surprise that there are fans of different ages, places, and jobs. However, one has been surprised by the strangeness of a situation.

Through the twitter account, the high priest of Yokoyamasaimyo Temple shared a phrase from Evangelion which went viral in Japan.

Evangelion: An Inclusive Temple

The phrase shared by the sumo sacedorte says: ‘な ん だ か 楽 に な っ た わ。 誰 か と 話 す っ て 心地 い い の ね。 知 ら な か っ た 』エ ヴ ァ ン ゲ リ オ ン 惣 惣 流 ・ ア ス カ ・ レ ン ・ ア ス カ ・ レ ン‘(I feel better. It’s good to talk to someone. I did not know that.).

This phrase is taken from the movie Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, is a fragment of a conversation between Asuka langley Y Misato katsuragi at a breaking point for her.

The temple Saimei-ji is located in the City of Kawagoe in the prefecture of Saitama. The phrase is placed in the announcements section for the celebrations of the season.

And, this is not the first time that he has given something to talk about, his sumo Priest Akihiro Senda has promoted weddings between people of the same gender.

Despite the fact that same-sex marriage is prohibited in Japan, the fan of Evangelion has held this type of union for a couple of years, being one of the first to promote them through its official site https://saimyouji-wedding.com.

The movie has already grossed more than $ 45 million in its first 14 days, so it’s only a matter of time to have an official announcement of the date to see Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time in the West.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time already unseated Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train in his box office, which will premiere on April 22 for Mexico and Latin America.

