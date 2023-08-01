Dynit announces that the home video edition of EVANGELION 3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIMEin format DVD And Blu-raywill be available from the next November in a rich one limited edition bookable now on Amazon by following this link. Reservations will be open until August 11th. The price of the box set is €30.85.

Among the additional contents we will find a 36-page booklet and three cinema posters. More details below.

EVANGELION 3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME FROM NOVEMBER THE CONCLUSIVE CHAPTER OF THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC TETRALOGY DEDICATED TO EVANGELION FINALLY ARRIVES, IN A 2-DISC SPECIAL EDITION FULL OF BONUS CONTENT Order closing: 11 August 2023 (ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received, we therefore recommend that you hurry up with your reservation) The anti-Nerv Wille organization, led by Misato, arrives in the old city of Paris, a city now red due to nucleization. The crew of the AAA Wunder ship land on a containment pillar and have only 720 seconds to restore the city. Mari’s Unit-08 prepares to intercept a NERV Eva colony. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka and Rei (working name) are wandering around Japan. BLU-RAY EDITION: Video: MPEG4-AVC / 1080p / 2.35:1 / BD50G

Audio: Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch (24bit)

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1ch (24bit)

Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)

Duration: 155 minutes (extras excluded) DVD EDITION: Video: MPEG2-PAL / 16:9 anamorphic / 2.35:1 / DVD9

Audio: Italian Dolby Digital 5.1ch

Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1ch

Subtitles: Italian (Dialogues and signs)

Duration: 148 minutes (excluding extras) EXTRA DISC: Over 100 minutes of special features, including: EVANGELION:3.0(-46h)

EVANGELION:3.0(-120min.)

Rebuild of EVANGELION:3.0+1.11

Greetings from the stage

Teasers

Trailer

TV commercials

D-Trailers ADDITIONAL CONTENT Booklet of 36 pages

Three movie posters

