If you are one of the people who is dying to see Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, this news interests you. Today it was announced that a significant part of this animated film will be available to fans online.

That was what was revealed through the account in Twitter franchise official. In this way, the audience will be able to enjoy the first minutes of the final film of the tetralogy of Rebuild of Evangelion.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time approaches its premiere

Specifically, these are the ‘first 12 minutes, 10 seconds and 10 frames’ of the movie. This is the message that is shared on this social network.

They will be available through the official channels of Amazon Prime Video and of Studio khara in Youtube. It is not the first time that this animation house shares content from this film.

He did the same in an exhibition held worldwide. Although in that case it was not via said video service.

Finally! The latest Evangelion movie already has a new release date

Something that was also revealed is that the official channel of Youtube and the account in Twitter of Amazon Prime Video in Japan they will present a group viewing campaign of the first three films from March 5-7.

During the screening of the third film on Sunday, the campaign will feature more scenes from the beginning of the fourth, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time.

The first minutes of this film will be available on YouTube

It will be superior to what was exhibited in July 2019, and that we mentioned before. How long will this content sponsored by Amazon Prime Video? It is planned for two weeks until March 21.

It is clear that this is a way to promote the film, which will be released on March 8. That after it was delayed over and over again because of the coronavirus, which further delayed its production.

Just the most recent delay of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time It was the beginning of this year. It was planned to be available in theaters on January 23.

However, on January 8, a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo and several prefectures in the country of the Rising Sun. That was why the painful decision was made to delay. Hopefully this time everything goes according to schedule.

