The movie of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time It premiered last Monday in Japan, and details about how it fared at the box office were revealed earlier this week.

According to what was announced, 2 million 194 thousand 533 tickets were sold. This resulted in more than 3.33 billion yen, which is equal to $ 30.6 million at the current exchange rate. That is taking into account the proceeds in seven days and in 466 Japanese cinemas.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time premiered last Monday

How good are these results compared to the previous film of the tetralogy of Rebuild of Evangelion? Well, it sold 33.6% more tickets, and raised 45.1% more yen in the same time frame.

Without a doubt they are excellent results, and a sign of the great expectation that this film has generated. This despite the constant delays it suffered due to the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus in the Far East.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is out now and broke records on its first day

Just last Saturday and Sunday, 760 thousand tickets were sold for Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, which yielded profits close to $ 10.8 million.

When it comes to screens IMAX, which were 38 throughout the country of the Rising Sun, were achieved $ 3.4 million of the US currency.

That includes the seven days of exhibition, and thus, it was in second place in terms of collection in that medium.

It remains to be seen how long it will remain on the billboard in Japan

That when it comes to Japan, and the first place is still in the hands of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which was released last year with great success in that country.

This tape of Evangelion it is also present in 82 cinemas that are equipped with 4D screens. Will he be able to match what was achieved by the film of Kimetsu no yaiba in the long run? That remains to be seen, but it will surely take a while to catch up.

What the adventures of Tanjirou and company is not obtained so often. But it is to be imagined that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time will have a long exhibition in Japan.

Its premiere in the rest of the world is still pending, where it is also one of the most anticipated films. It is the type of production that is much more enjoyed in the cinema, in front of a huge screen and with the best possible sound quality.

