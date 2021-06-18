With more than six million tickets sold, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ranks as one of the most successful anime films in Japan. With the feature film still showing in theaters more than 100 days after its initial release, Studio Khara wants more people to go see their latest work. Thus, A new trailer has been released, which is full of spoilers.

This trailer comes out the same week that a version of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time with a number of minor changes to the animation, which do not affect the story or characters. You can watch this trailer below. Be careful though, there are a lot of spoilers.

At the moment there is no information on an international launch. However, considering that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time has generated more than $ 83 million in Japan alone, we do not doubt that a localization for the rest of the world is already in development, and it is only a matter of time to see the conclusion of the Rebuild series in our territory.

Via: Studio Khara