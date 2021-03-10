Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time finally reached Japanese movie theaters this March 8, with high expectations from both fans and casual audiences.

And it is that the conclusion of the tetralogy of Hideaki anno It had a quite checkered history with years of delay, and although 2021 was its year, in fact it should have premiered in January, but due to the pandemic, it moved until March.

This does not seem to have affected the reception it had, since Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time surpassed its predecessors, raising so far 828M yen ($ 7.6M USD), and a good part of it was taken by the functions in IMAX.

(ス タ ー ト を 切 る こ と が で き ま し た。 皆 様 に は 感染 対 策 な ど お 願 い ば か り で 恐 縮 で す が 、 本 当 に あ り が と う ご ざ。 – 株式会社 カ ラ ー (@khara_inc) March 9, 2021 Studio Khara reported the numbers raised at the premiere: 828M yen and 538,623 viewers.

In fact, this film was positioned with the best premiere in IMAX for a local film, including full performances still at 6 AM, raising $ 740,000 on its opening day.

So far, the record for highest grossing in IMAX has it Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train with $ 27.5 million, but we will have to see how it goes Shin Evangelion in the next few days after its premiere.

Despite its premiere on Monday, Japanese fans had a good reception

It should be emphasized that a Monday premiere is quite unusual, and yet Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time surpassed Evangelion 3.0 of 2012 23.8% in profits and 21.7% in ticket sales.

In one day, this fourth film surpassed the gross receipts of the weekends they had Evangelion 1.0 Y Evangelion 2.0. This was also because Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 had the most theatrical release in franchise history, screening in 466 theaters.

We recommend you: The songwriter of the Evangelion opening theme reveals how she lost all the money she made from the anime.

There is no news for its international release yet, but it is certainly doing great in Japan.

Sources 1, two.



