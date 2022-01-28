The actress Evangeline Lilly, recognized for her role as Kate in the Lost series and her role as Wasp in the Ant-Man and Marvel movies, has publicly declared herself against mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States. In this way, due to the similarity with the case of Letitia Wright (actress of Black Panther 2), doubts have been raised about her stay at the UCM for her next film with Paul Rudd.

On his Instagram page, the film and television star posted a photo of his attendance at a peaceful protest in Washington DC, where he demonstrated against the mandatory application of the vaccine.

”I believe that no one should ever be forced to inject anything into their body against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, job loss, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, estrangement from loved ones, excommunication from society… or under any kind of threat,” Lilly wrote.

Evangeline Lilly publicly declared herself anti-vaccine on her social networks. Photo: Instagram/Evangeline Lilly

Likewise, the Wasp interpreter took the opportunity to quote a phrase from Naval Ravikant: “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

Anti-Vaccines at Marvel Studios

The case of Evangeline Lilly is somewhat reminiscent of that of actress Letitia Wright, who a few months ago was involved in an alleged controversy with Disney-Marvel for declaring herself anti-vaccine.

Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly, Marvel movie actresses. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

Although Wright later denied the reports made by The Hollywood Reporter, the case gained quite a bit of fame during the recordings of Black Panther 2.

This leads one to think about the possibility that Marvel will begin to take certain actions against Lilly, despite not having taken any drastic measures in the previous case.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline are the protagonists of the third Ant-Man movie. Photo: Marvel Studios

It should be noted that Evangeline has not clearly declared herself “anti-vaccine”, as several media outlets point out, but has spoken out against compulsory vaccination.

