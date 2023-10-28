Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/28/2023 – 16:00

Two hundred meters separate an evangelical church (Assembleia de Deus) and a space that has also become a reference in the community of Córrego do Sargento, in the north of Recife. The creators and most of the participants in the project are evangelicals. Sergeant Perifa Collective, an entity that works on communication against disinformation in place, with a news website, social networks and other concrete actions. Sensitized by vulnerabilities, such as the lack of school or health center, and also by the lies that were spreading up the hill, the members of the collective discovered that unity among the community, which has around 250 families, was necessary.

One of the creators of the collective, the young journalist Gilberto da Silva, aged 24, was born and raised in the community. He also grew up attending church with his family, so much so that he collaborated in communicating with religious people. He went into journalism to tell the story of the simple place “he loves”.

Related news:

During college, I was uncomfortable with the content of sensationalist programs that promoted Córrego do Sargento only as a place of violence or crimes. “There are social problems, but there are also other different stories in the community.”

The collective currently has 70 members. There have been more than 50 articles, in addition to more than 1,000 posts on social media.

He classifies the process of criminalization of the periphery as disinformation. There was, therefore, a lot to communicate. The height of this discomfort was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when denialist messages were circulating throughout the community, such as attacks on vaccination.

“When we arrived in our community, everyone was without a mask as if there was no pandemic. Communication was and has been a catalyst for other community projects to emerge,” she said. As is the case with health work.

From house to house

One of the collective’s volunteer residents is nurse Joselma Carvalho, 52 years old. She provides services within the community and helps residents with queries. “Since I was a nursing technician, I have tried to provide correct information and guide residents to receive care,” said the health professional.

Gilberto Silva remembers that misinformation, which was “running rampant” during the pandemic, was the motivation to create a community communication council to defend themselves. “The residents themselves call themselves Sargentinos, such is the identification that the community has with the place where they live,” he said. For the collective to organize the actions, it carries out, independently of IBGE, a census to seek information about the community.

Also creating the collective is journalist Marthiene Oliveira, 33 years old, who was born in the Linha do Tiro neighborhood, where the Córrego do Sargento community is located. She adds that the survey seeks to hear from residents about the main questions they face on a daily basis, including vulnerabilities. She believes that the church also has a very important role for the community. “The church is a meeting point, a place of faith and a meeting place for our community.”

Through the collective and at church, they talk about the community’s main challenges, such as urban infrastructure and education. “As we are talking about favelas, we need racial literacy. There were people who didn’t see themselves as black, seeing it as if it was something negative. The community is black, 90% at least.” The community journalist understands that misinformation is a permanent challenge that needs to be faced.

Victims

Another fight against misinformation is carried out by Berea Collective, in Rio de Janeiro. The project was born from research carried out at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), starting in 2016, when the circulation of misinformation was observed in religious environments, specifically Christian and evangelicals, in the area of ​​health. The collective has 17 volunteers and produces around 12 reports per month.

“With the research, we were very surprised by the results with a high number of false and misleading content circulating in religious groups. And we were alarmed,” said general editor Magali Cunha. She has a doctorate in Communication Sciences and a researcher at the Institute of Religious Studies (Iser).

From this, journalism researchers decided to create the project, which, inspired by checking agencies in Brazil, sought to dedicate itself specifically to circulation in church groups. Bereia was created in 2019 with volunteer work.

“The work is done with great respect, precisely identifying that religious groups are the biggest targets of the misinformation that circulates with more intensity. We seek to provide services to these groups, so that they can understand how they become targets of the disinformation industry”, explains the editor and researcher.

Temple without misinformation

Otherwise, theology researcher and pastor Wall Moraes, 65 years old, from Brasília, has also worked to reduce misinformation processes. She was part of the creation of the Overcoming the Single History program, which aims to give social visibility to pastors with an affirmative and inclusive outlook. “This program was critical because we received a lot of feedback from progressive Protestants who were in areas where they were being attacked for their views.”

For her, the main post-pandemic challenge is to ensure that the pulpits of religious organizations are not used with a partisan political bias and also that they spread misinformation, taking into account that research shows that black people from the periphery are more affected and therefore They need to not be victims of lies that circulate.

The researcher adds that an inter-religious group, of which she is a member, is preparing a guidance booklet for members of any church. This material will address topics such as religious tolerance and the conduct of seeking quality information. The launch is expected to be on November 30th.