The ballroom of the Washington Hilton hotel in the United States capital has brought together in two days the vast majority of the candidates for the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. It is the first time that Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Francis Suárez and Larry Elder were running as candidates at the same event. they flocked to the annual convention of the Fe y Libertad Coalition, an influential evangelical group, with the motto of “Road to the majority”.

The session began on Friday with bilingual religious songs, in English and Spanish, before even singing the national anthem. After the pledge to the flag and the prayers of a pastor, the vast majority of the Republican candidates marched on a day of politics and religion. Donald Trump’s rivals in the primaries try to expose his moral values, surely hoping that powerful evangelical voters will see the contrast with the former president and his scandals.

Trump, however, is still the king: his mention on Friday was enough to elicit the greatest applause from the attendees. Instead, Chris Christie, the only one who dared to openly criticize him, only garnered boos. “I am running because he has let us down,” Christie said. “He has let us down because he is not willing to take responsibility for any of the mistakes made, for any of his shortcomings and for any of the things he has done. That is not leadership. That is a leadership failure. And you can boo all you want, but this is what it is, ”he added. A woman near the stage yelled, “We want Trump,” and a few others began chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, this Friday during the act of Faith and Freedom. Jose Luis Magana (AP)

For the former president, the stellar intervention of the “patriot gala” with which the convention closed this Saturday was reserved. Trump has enjoyed it. For more than an hour he has made the attendees laugh, clap, stand up and chant his name despite his peculiar style for an evangelical audience. “A Saturday night and we are here for religion,” he allowed himself to joke, while presenting himself as his great ally: “No president has fought for Christians as much as I have,” he said. And as attendees chanted his name over and over again (“we want Trump!”) he has said: “Have they treated all the candidates like this? Not really, I’ve seen one being booed away.”

That someone with the morality—or lack thereof—of Donald Trump is the darling of evangelical Christians is one of the seeming paradoxes of American politics. The evangelical vote was already decisive to take him to the White House in the 2016 presidential elections. The former president is forgiven almost everything. His evangelical supporters admit that he mocks his rivals (even calling DeSantis a prude), that he is convicted of abuse, that he harasses and mistreats women, that he is accused of crimes… “Each accusation for me is like a badge of courage”, he said this Saturday, presenting himself as a martyr: “I have been imputed for you”. “I am the only one to whom he imputes and improves his numbers [en las encuestas]”, has added.

Kristin Kobes du Mez, author of Jesus and John Wayne. How white evangelicals corrupted a faith and fractured a nation, has studied the phenomenon of 2016. “How could conservatives with ‘family values’ support a man who contravened each and every one of the principles by which they claimed to abide?”, he wonders. According to her, that support “was not an aberration.” “It was rather the culmination of evangelicalism’s embrace of combative masculinity, an ideology that enshrines patriarchal authority and condones a ruthless display of power,” she writes.

“In 2016, many observers were stunned by the apparent betrayal by evangelicals of their own values. In reality, evangelicals did not vote despite their beliefs, but precisely spurred on by them,” explains Kobes du Mez in his book, which draws a parallel between Trump and actor John Wayne, “an icon of American masculinity for generations of conservatives.” ” and, over time, “icon of Christian masculinity”, with his “rudeness and swagger”.

John Wayne “did not lead a moral life by the standards of traditional Christian virtue,” but “for many evangelicals he symbolized a different set of virtues, a nostalgic longing for a ‘Christian America,’ a return to ‘traditional’ gender roles.” and to the reaffirmation of a patriarchal (white) society”. “Like Wayne, the heroes who best embodied combative Christian masculinity were freed from the responsibility of abiding by traditional Christian virtues,” he writes. “For many evangelicals, these belligerent heroes would end up defining not Christian manhood, but Christianity itself,” he concludes.

Trump has spoken for more than an hour and a half this Saturday, has painted an apocalyptic picture of the United States, has lashed out at the president, Joe Biden, and “the lunatic radical left”, has assured his alleged commitment to Christian principles and has promised simple solutions to complex problems. “Together, we are warriors in a righteous crusade to stop arsonists, atheists, globalists and Marxists,” he has said.

He has spent a quarter of an hour defending himself against the latest accusation and using misleading arguments that he had the right to have the secret documents in his Mar-A-Lago mansion for whose illegal retention he is accused. Despite the fact that he has inundated the audience with lies, manipulations and half-truths that constitute almost a parallel world, he has bewitched the audience with his dialectical magic and has received, by far, the biggest applause of the convention. .

Ralph Reed, founder and president of Faith and Liberty, seemed ready to justify himself. “They accuse us of paying homage to the personality of the former president. But this is the truth about us, what animates us and why we are here today and participate in the civic arena. We are part of a cult of a single personality. There is only one person we adore. He is the person of Jesus Christ, ”he said at the start of the conference. And in reference to all the candidates he had been able to attract to his convention, he added: “While we welcome you, and while we desperately want change in our country, we are not looking for a savior because we already have one. I want us to start this conference by praying to that savior.”

Attendees at the Faith and Freedom event in Washington sing the national anthem at the opening of the session on Friday. In the foreground on the right, Ralph Reed, president of the organization. Jose Luis Magana (AP)

The speeches have been inscribed in that current of Christian nationalism that maintains the belief that the United States is the nation chosen by God, that politics and religion should not be separated, and that the Bible is not only the highest authority for personal life, but also also the best instruction manual to govern. Almost all the candidates made a profession of faith, and even the non-Christian billionaire of Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy affirmed at least as the first of his premises that “God is real.”

Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the primaries, quoted God more than half a dozen times, defended a society in which rights come from God and not from the government and embarked on the war against the “cultural Marxism” that in his opinion dominates the country. He reiterated his messages against trans people, against Disney, against the restrictions of the pandemic, in favor of the ban on books in schools that he considers sexualized children and in favor of the “culture of life”, in reference to the recent anti-abortion law that has been signed in Florida.

The date of the convention coincided with the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that repealed abortion as a constitutional right throughout the country and sent its regulation to the States. The anniversary was cause for celebration for all participants. “Thank God almighty for the sentence,” said Senator Tim Scott, a very religious man. “I am literally a product of the pro-life movement, because my parents met at a pro-life demonstration,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, one of the last to jump on the primary bandwagon. “Faith in Jesus Christ is the center of my life,” he added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, during his speech. SHAWN THEW (EFE)

Mike Pence, who was vice president with Trump, has found in abortion a way to distance himself from Trump among evangelical voters. “Every Republican presidential candidate should support banning abortions from 15 weeks as the national minimum standard,” he said Friday. In Spain, the law of deadlines allows free abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. “We must not rest and we must not give up until we restore the sanctity of life at the center of US legislation in all the States of this country” he added.

Without mentioning Trump, but referring to him, the former vice president warned against those who argue that since the Supreme Court returned the abortion issue to the states, “nothing should be done at the federal level.” “Others will say that continuing the fight for life could produce state legislation that is too harsh. Some have even gone so far as to blame the annulment of Roe vs. Wade [la sentencia que establecía el derecho al aborto] of electoral losses”, he added.

The Democrats, led by Joe Biden, are using abortion in their electoral campaigns and Trump considers that it is hurting them. “It was not my fault that the Republicans did not live up to expectations,” the former president wrote on Truth, his social network, in January, partly justifying himself for the poor electoral results of the Republican Party in the November 2022 elections. “It was the ‘abortion issue,’ mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who steadfastly insisted on No Exceptions, even for Rape, Incest or Mother’s Life, that lost a large number of Voters,” he added. .

Although Trump’s position is not the one preferred by evangelical voters, they do not forget that it was he who appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who made possible the sentence that repealed the right to abortion. The former president has taken it upon himself to remember him over and over again and has proclaimed himself the most “pro-life” president in the history of the United States. Evangelical Christian voters keep their faith in him.

