In the midst of the epidemic, an evangelical gathering is being held this Saturday, October 10 in Nevoy, in the Loiret, a department classified on “alert” for the circulation of Covid-19.

Saturday October 10, nearly 700 people, mainly pastors, came from all over France to Nevoy in the Loiret for the general assembly of the association “Vie et Lumière” [Mission évangélique des Tziganes de France]. The sub-prefecture of Montargis authorized this event on private land.

“With the risks that there are at the moment, it seems a little light to me to have accepted this demonstration”, reacted Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo Jean-François Darmois, the mayor of Nevoy. “700 people gathered while we are prohibited from a gathering of 30 people in a festive way, it is not normal.”

He recalls the case of the Mulhouse rally in February. “It started like that in France”, underlines Jean-François Darmois. Today, “We are bringing together people who will spread over France, with all the respect I owe them. We can ask ourselves questions.”

The mayor of the municipality ensures that “Everyone is careful, in the shops, in the town. There is no demonstration, there is no gathering”. He points to a communal demonstration that has been banned, “where we had to bring together the elders of the town around a table. It was festive. We canceled because we could not respect” barrier measures. “So we respect what we are asked. I wish it was the same for everyone.”

The sub-prefecture explained to the mayor of Nevoy that it cannot prohibit this gathering “because it is a general assembly and that the travelers have given the guarantees of distancing” and compliance with barrier measures. This gathering is held “on private land”, underlines Jean-François Darmois and that neither he nor the gendarmerie can “go and see” good compliance with the instructions. The mayor however “trust” and hope that his “trust will not be misplaced”.