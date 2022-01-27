Argentina.- An evangelical pastor received a tremendous beating when he tried to rescue a dealer called “Yoni”, a man who was engaged in selling drugs in Puerto Esperanza, Argentina.

The man hit the pastor with a rifle butt on the head, who approached with the intention of “preaching the word of God” and trying to get him out of the “world of drugs”.

The events occurred between the months of July or August, but until recently the story was revealed by the victim, who He was left with consequences that prevent him from leading a normal life.

This weekend the case was revealed because the Misiones Police conducted a search of the house of the accused man in the El Triunfo neighborhood and not only found the weapon used to hit the pastor, but also drugs and a list for commercialization.

The victim, pastor David Duarte Toledo, 37, reported that on a date he does not know how to specify, went to the house of “Yoni”, because he knew about his problems with drugs and decided that it was time to bring him some passages of the Bible to rescue him from that world.

He said that he knew “Yoni” because he was his neighbor and that generated enough trust for an approach with his partner and other members of his congregation.

However the “Yoni” was aggressive, and days later when David was near a school, the man suddenly appeared in a black Chevrolet Aveo vehicle and got out with a gun in his right hand.

“Are you going to preach to me?”said “Yoni” before hitting him on the head with the butt of the gun.

The pastor was lying on the ground and was helped by members of the church.

The aggressor fled, while David was transferred to a Hospital in Puerto Esperanza where he received medical attention.

The pastor filed his complaint after the coup and began to present some health problems and that caused him to be admitted to the SAMIC Hospital in Eldorado last October.

David said that the doctors they found damaged tissues in his head due to the recoil and linked those injuries to the problems he suffers.

The doctors established that the physical sequels he suffers are due to the blow, which is why he filed a complaint and the judge immediately ordered the arrest of the suspect and a search of his house in search of the weapon used for the attack.

In the house of the “Yoni”, a 36-year-old Paraguayan man, was found a 38-caliber revolver with four projectiles, 638 grams of cocaine and 1,992 grams of crack.

