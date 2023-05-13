The evangelical pastor escaped to the State of Mexico, where he was arrested for abusing three girls in Monterrey, Nuevo León

A evangelical pastor has been sentenced to 59 years behind bars for the crimes of sexual abuse and rape to the detriment of residents of a home in Monterrey, Nuevo Leónto the north of Mexico.

The individual in question, identified as Jacob ‘N’ 51 years oldwas subjected to a 59 year sentence deprivation of liberty in a state penitentiary, in addition to having to pay a fine of 93 thousand 366 pesos.

The Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office reported that the incidents took place between August and October 2020when the evangelical pastor entered the reception center to teach classes and carry out physical activities with the inmates.

"The individual left the institution two months later, but the victims denounced that, during their stay, he subjected them to sexual acts," the FGJ clarified.

The victims, all minors and protected in terms of identity, demonstrated courage in denouncing the abuses.

Despite the individual had fled to Ecatepec de Morelos, in the state of Mexicohis place of origin, was arrested in 2021 by municipal police officers while disturbing public order.

After verifying his identity, it was discovered that he was wanted by the Nuevo León authorities for the aforementioned crimes.

Once transferred to that entity, the legal process concluded with a sentence of almost 60 years in prison.

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, in the first quarter of 2023, 464 cases of sexual abuse, 256 of simple rape and 132 of equal rape were registered in Nuevo León.