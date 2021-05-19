I.In Lower Saxony, the Protestant and Catholic Churches want to tread a fundamentally new path in religious instruction. In future, there will be joint “Christian religious instruction” in all school types instead of separate Protestant and Catholic lessons. A corresponding proposal was presented on Wednesday by the five Protestant regional churches and three Catholic dioceses in the country, which now want to enter into talks with the red-black regional government.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The consultation process should take a year. Teachers and parent representatives should also be involved. The new lessons could then be introduced from the school year 2023/24. The participating churches want to create an ecumenical structure that develops common curricula and allows school books and courses of study.

With this project, the two large churches are responding to growing difficulties in school practice. According to Article 7 Paragraph 3 of the Basic Law, denominational religious education has constitutional status as a regular school subject. Religious instruction is accordingly given under the supervision of the state, but “in accordance with the principles of the religious communities”. This regulation is intended to ensure the ideological neutrality of the state schools.

Increasing plurality creates new challenges

As long as most of the students were either Protestant or Catholic, this system worked in schools. However, the increasing religious plurality of the student body poses ever greater challenges for denominational religious education because the classes have to be divided into ever smaller sections. In addition to religious instruction in the two large churches, there is increasing demand for ethics instruction and, more recently, Islamic instruction.

In the three smaller states of Bremen, Hamburg and Brandenburg there have therefore been different models for joint teaching for years. In school practice, however, ideological instruction is also often given in other countries, contrary to the rules applicable there, for the entire class group.

In order to reduce the pressure of problems, the churches in countries such as Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony have been relying on denominational, cooperative religious instruction for a long time. This means that classes from one major Christian denomination are also attended by students from the other denomination. In Lower Saxony, according to unofficial estimates, around 40 percent of religious instruction is already given in this way, and the trend is rising. However, there is resistance to this model from conservative Catholic dioceses. In North Rhine-Westphalia the Archdiocese of Cologne refuses this ecumenical cooperation.

Open to ecumenism

In Lower Saxony, the churches now want to go one step further and develop their respective religious instruction into joint “Christian religious instruction”. This is possible because the dioceses of Hildesheim, Osnabrück and Münster are much more open to ecumenism than the Archdiocese of Cologne or some Bavarian dioceses. On the Protestant side, the plan is supported by the five Lower Saxony regional churches of Hanover, Oldenburg, Braunschweig, Schaumburg-Lippe and the Reformed Church.

The initiative comes from the group of church school officers at the state level. The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) and the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) were only marginally involved in the deliberations. The Hanoverian Higher Regional Councilor Kerstin Gäfgen-Track said that one is looking forward to the “nationwide discussion” about the proposal. The head of the main education department in the Diocese of Hildesheim, Jörg-Dieter Wächter, said that they had initially positioned themselves at the state level. The German Bishops’ Conference would be happy to take part in the further discussion.

The background to these statements are different orientations. The EKD and DBK are interested in defending the previous model of religious instruction and want to avoid an even stronger patchwork quilt. The advance from Lower Saxony shows that many school officials at the state level now consider this endeavor to be hopeless. They urge changes to be made quickly in order to reduce the pressure of problems in school practice.