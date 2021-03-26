Get back to the music. American rock band Evanescence announced the release of The Bitter Truth, his first original album after a 10-year absence of new material.

Amy Lee, lead singer of the group, gave an interview for the magazine Rolling stone, where she said that she is satisfied with the result of the album, as it shows the essence of Evanescence.

“The energy was just amplified,” declared the 39-year-old rocker. “My mood, my heart, has totally changed, now I can listen to the entire album and not hear anything that sounds like a mistake, or something that I have yet to fix. I can really enjoy it for the first time, I can’t tell you how good it feels. I’ve been listening to it over and over again, ”said the singer.

The band began work on the album in 2019 and recorded much of it during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Friday, March 26, was the debut of the album on music platforms.

The record project “is an epic collection inspired by struggle, loss and overcoming within the realities of the 21st century and our world,” Evanescence said in an advertisement.

The Bitter Truth features singles, already released, like “Wasted on you,” “The game is over,” “Use my voice,” “Yeah right,” and “Better without you.”

