Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 16:57

Brazilians Evandro and Arthur Lanci defeated Dutchmen Matthew Immers and Steven Van de Velde 2 sets to 0 (21/16 and 21/16) to qualify for the quarterfinals of the beach volleyball tournament at the Paris Olympic Games (France).

BRAZIL IN THE WEDNESDAYS! Arthur and Evandro play the best of the ball and defeat the Dutch duo 2-0 (double 21-16) and advance to the quarterfinals in #Paris2024! GO BRAZIL!#Olympic Games #TimeBrazil pic.twitter.com/QcUULOjesB — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) August 4, 2024

Related news:

In the next stage of the competition, the Brazilian team will face a great challenge: Swedes David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig, who are at the top of the world rankings in the sport.

Goodbye from Brazilians

Earlier, André and George said goodbye to the Olympic tournament after losing to the German duo formed by Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler by 2 sets to 0 (scores of 21/16 and 21/17). Also on Sunday, Carol Solberg and Bárbara Seixas were defeated in the round of 16 of the women’s tournament by Australians Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy by 2 sets to 0 (24/22 and 21/14) and were also disqualified.

Ana Patricia and Duda

Next Monday (5), starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), it will be Ana Patrícia and Duda’s turn to try for a place in the quarterfinals against the Japanese duo formed by Akiko and Ishii.