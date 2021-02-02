Actress Evan Rachel Wood with singer Marilyn Manson, in a 2007 photo. SCOTT WINTROW / AFP

Five women have accused singer Marilyn Manson on Monday of having sexually abused them. One of the complainants is the famous actress Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), who in 2018 publicly recounted his traumatic experiences in the US Congress, but had not said until now who the abuser was. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years,” said the Emmy nominee. This afternoon the record company Loma Vista Recordings announced the dismissal of the artist.

In a statement posted this morning to her Instagram account, Wood revealed that the man who had raped her believing she was unconscious was Brian Warner, known worldwide as Marilyn Manson. “They brainwashed me and manipulated me into submitting. I’m sick of living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and draw attention to the many industries that have allowed him to do so, before he can ruin more lives, ”wrote the 33-year-old actress.

The record company Loma Vista Recordings fired Warner, 52, this afternoon. According to a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, the record company “will stop promoting their current album, effective immediately.” They also clarified that due to the “worrying events” they will not work with the singer again on “any future projects.”

After Wood’s publication, four other women reported having experienced physical and mental abuse by the singer: Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and another woman identified as Gabriella. All said they suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. The artist’s representatives have refused to comment on the complaints this Monday.

The actress became involved with Warner when she was 18 and he was 36. In an interview with Spin In 2009, the singer said that he had called his partner 158 times on Christmas, when they had briefly separated. “I have fantasies every day about breaking his skull with a mallet,” he said at that time. The couple ended the intermittent relationship in 2010. Wood told the magazine in 2016 Rolling stone that she had been raped by a couple while they were together and, on another occasion, by a bar owner. “If you’re going to be famous, for me it has to mean something, or be used for something,” he said in another interview.

Since the inception of the Me Too Movement, Wood has been a strong advocate for survivors of sexual harassment. In 2018, the actress appeared with other survivors in Congress to request the Bill of Rights of Survivors of Sexual Assaults, already approved in all 50 states.