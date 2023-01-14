The last edition of the Golden Globes rewarded the best film and television productions. One of the top winners was none other than Evan Peters for his starring role in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” And, although the praise was not long in showering him, he was not spared from the criticism of Shirley Hughes.

The mother of Tony Hughes, victim of the serial killer in 1991, issued strong criticism of the actor, the award and his acceptance speech. Likewise, she lashed out at Hollywood for glorifying figures like the serial killer.

What did the victim’s mother say?

“I don’t see how they can use our names and post stuff like that,” Tony Hughes’s mother said. Photo: composition Jazmin Ceras/La República/Twitter/@caseyleemoore

“There are many sick people all over the world. People who win roles playing assassins keep the obsession and this makes sick people thrive on fame,” he said in conversation with MTZ.

“It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a penny. We go through these emotions every day, ”he continued, stressing that the actor should not have accepted the role out of respect for the families who still mourn their deceased loved ones.

What is the series about and where to watch it?

The Jeffrey Dahmer series has a total of 10 episodes. Photo: composition LR / Netflix

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” examines the brutal crimes of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ and the systemic failures that allowed one of America’s most heinous serial killers to continue killing for more than 10 years without hiding.

The series is only available in the Netflix catalog, since it is an original production of his.