During the Golden Globes a few days ago it was announced that Evan Peters had won the statuette for Best Actor in a drama series for his participation Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Now some fans and relatives of the victims of the real Jeffrey Dahmer, They have criticized the actor for not having a stronger position on the issue of productions that glorify these kinds of people.

Through an interview with TMZ, Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, one of Dahmer’s victims, said that the actor should have criticized Hollywood for its decision to glorify these horrible events. This was what he commented:

“Evan should have used his acceptance speech to mention the families still suffering from Dahmer’s crimes, or to say that Hollywood should stop telling stories about murderers and glorify them. There are a lot of sick people all over the world, and people who win roles playing murderers keep the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on fame… It’s a shame people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a penny. We go through these emotions every day.”

Nevertheless, these criticisms probably won’t stop Netflix, who is already working on a second season of Monster, only now focused on another criminal mastermind. For his part, Peters has not responded to these statements, although considering that the actor is nominated for this role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and probably also wins the Emmy, he still has the space to issue a more critical speech about the situation. .

On related topics, you can meet all the Golden Globes winners here.

Editor’s Note:

It is quite a difficult situation. I do not doubt that Evan Peters is not a big fan of this type of series either, but he cannot bite the hand that he feeds him. At the end of the day, the criticism should not go against the actor, but against Netflix, Hollywood and Ryan Morphy, who make these kinds of stories available to everyone, and the recognition they generate could send the wrong message to some.

Via: TMZ