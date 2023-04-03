The Wall Street Journal reporter’s defense attorneys Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia on charges of “espionage”, have filed an appeal against his arrest by the FSB. This was reported by the Tass news agency citing the Lefortovo court in Moscow which sentenced the Wall Street Journal correspondent to preventive detention until May 29. The journalist he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of espionage charges.

Read also

CNN points out that It is the first time since the Cold War that an American journalist has been arrested in Russia on espionage charges. The arrest follows a week after charges by US authorities against Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, suspected of being a Russian spy.