Letter-appeal from the editors of the six main Italian newspapers to the new Russian ambassador in Italy Alexei Paramonov to urge the release of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich. The appeal was signed by Claudio Cerasa (Il Foglio), Luciano Fontana (Corriere della Sera), Massimo Giannini (La Stampa), Massimo Martinelli (Il Messaggero), Maurizio Molinari (La Repubblica), Agnese Pini (Qn National newspaper, Il Giorno , The Nation and the Rest of the Carlino).

“We write to you, as did our authoritative European and American colleagues to the diplomatic representatives of the Russian Federation in Washington and Paris, to express all our deep concern and our bewilderment at the arrest and indictment in Moscow by Evan Gershkovich, journalist of the Wall Street Journal – reads the letter published on the websites of the six newspapers – On behalf of the Italian journalists who work for our newspapers and in the belief that we are the interpreters of a widespread sentiment in the country’s public opinion, we want to represent our firm condemnation of this decision and intend to add our voice to those who are demanding that Gershkovich be released immediately.”

“Gershkovich is an esteemed and serious professional. Despite his young age, he has a long career as a journalist, with several years spent in Russia. Foreign correspondents have been working in Russia since before the Revolution and by exercising their right and duty to report they have contributed to the central role that your country has always had in Europe and in the world. This essential channel of dialogue and confrontation risks disappearing if the Russian authorities confirm the choices that led to Gershkovich’s arrest. We ask that the matter be resolved quickly with recourse to reasonableness and the principles of freedom of expression and thought. We entrust our wishes to this letter and are confident in its positive response”, concludes the appeal.