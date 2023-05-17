Home page World

Germany’s contribution to the Eurovision Song Contest was once again completely disappointing. Would you rather save the participation fee?

Liverpool – Germany, zero points – all too often this was the bitter result when scoring the Eurovision Song Contest. A measly 18 points and 26th and last place were ultimately for the rock band “Lord of the Lost”, who had sent Germany into the race. There is plenty of criticism of Germany’s performance – and also the question of whether it is still worth competing from a German perspective. Because it is not cheap for any of the participants to be there. That’s why ex-participant Guildo Horn wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be off” and advised: “Just take a break and invest the money saved (Germany is one of the major sponsors of the ESC) sensibly.”

The participation fee for the ESC alone costs Germany almost half a million euros

And how much money would that be? As the Rheinische Post reported, the pleasure of providing a starter cost Germany a fee of 473,000 euros from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Loud NDR This is “cheap” compared to other entertainment shows, even if the price was higher due to a smaller field of participants and the absence of Russia.

The disappointment is written all over the faces of the musicians of Lord Of The Lost. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The broadcaster responsible for the ESC has not disclosed the other production costs, but also argues that these are significantly higher for other major events such as sports. For comparison: According to media reports, producing a “Tatort” episode costs ARD around 1.5 to 1.7 million euros. Do you believe a report by Euro Vision Funthe production costs should again be the same as the participation fee, in the example of Spain 302,000 euros and 380,000 euros.

Many Germans switch off after the performance of “Lord of the Lost”.

In any case, the odds speak for the ESC in Germany. Almost eight million people watched the final of the ESC 2023 in the first and on ONE. Research by TV Data Analysts adscanner however, showed that many users switched off the television after the performance of the German candidates. Without a contribution from Germany, the ratings would probably collapse – if the show were even broadcast without a German contribution. (cgsc)

