It is true that it is still too early to make a final evaluation of Club América’s performance in Clausura 2022, however, we will do a simulation regarding what has been done so far.
Only one regular phase date is missing and the final phase will begin with the playoffs and the Liguilla, still with the possibility of getting among the best four teams in the tournament and advancing directly to the quarterfinals, the azulcrema team hopes not to make a stopover in the playoff
At this point in the contest we will mention who should go, who are the base and what positions should be reinforced for the next championship, taking into account the current status of the team and knowing that the permanence of Fernando Ortiz for the next tournament he is not yet insured, because it must be remembered that he is interim and if he does not do well in the final phase he could be replaced.
Taking into account that Fernando Ortiz could continue at the head of the azulcrema team due to his good performance on the first team bench, the Argentine coach has already established a base of starting players and there are other players who have not been taken into account as one would think, so his continuity could be in doubt.
From the outset, with the change in the bench of Solari a Ortizitems like Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layun, Pedro Aquino, Mauro Lainez Y Henry Martin they have had less participation and other players have taken center stage, so if they don’t feel comfortable, they could request their departure. However, they have responded in a good way as a revulsive.
Likewise, regarding reinforcements for this tournament, players like Jorge Mere, Jonathan dos Santos Y Juan Oterothey have not been able to earn a starting job and much more has been expected of them.
It is very evident that at the moment Fernando Ortiz He already has a base for his ideal starting eleven and everything seems to indicate that it will be so for the remainder of the contest.
With a 4-2-3-1 formation, his trusted players so far are: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.
Without a doubt, with what was shown with Jorge Mere the central defense should be reinforced with at least one more element to give competition to Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres Y Jordan Silva.
With the goal well guarded and the midfield overcrowded, they do not seem to require new elements in those sectors, but since they usually play with only one nine, a new center forward would not go amiss to support Federico Vinas Y Henry Martin.
