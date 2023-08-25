The Acting Executive Director of the School Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, stated that the “Generation Schools Model” project is going through three operational phases over the course of three academic years, and after the completion of the third operational phase by adding 10 new schools in the next academic year 2024-2025, it will undergo project for evaluation.

He explained that the evaluation will focus on studying the situation, monitoring needs and the size of the density, evaluating the results and the quality of the outputs, and the achieved goals for which the generations schools were found, and then making recommendations in this regard on the possibility of expansion and continuity, and developments will be announced at a later time.

And he indicated that after the completion of the evaluation processes, recommendations will be made based on it, and then the continuity or expansion of the project will be announced, noting that “any new project faces some challenges, but the indicators regarding the application of the generations model are all positive, and at the end of the specific stages of the project, the points of challenges will be identified.” and aspects of its success.

Al Dhaheri added, in statements on the sidelines of the press conference organized by the Media Office of the UAE Government and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, finally, to announce preparations for the new academic year, that “the generational schools model went through two operational phases and targets students in the first cycle, the first phase was in the academic year 2022 – 2023, with 10 schools, and the second in the current academic year 2023-2024, with an increase of eight new schools, bringing the total number of schools in the two stages to 18 schools, hosting 13,000 students.

He continued, “The institution focuses on ensuring that Al-Ajyal schools are located in densely populated areas, according to the renewed geographical population displacement from time to time,” explaining that “the indicators of the Al-Ajyal Schools project are positive and exceed expectations, and the witnessed expansions are an eyewitness to that.”

He stated that Al-Ajyal schools add diverse and advanced educational options to the national educational system, effectively contributing to the development of the education sector in the country, as these schools combine the national curriculum approved in the Arabic language, Islamic education and social studies with the American curriculum in other fields of knowledge such as mathematics and science, pointing to That “the priority of enrollment in Al-Ajyal schools is for Emirati students.”

Al Ajyal Schools focus on unifying the efforts of the private and government sectors to improve the competitiveness of public education, strengthen the Emirati system of values, belonging and national identity among students, and create an effective partnership between the school and parents of students in order to build greater cooperation between them in the process of assessing and developing the educational level of students, while continuing to develop Public Schools – Cycle 1. Al-Ajyal Schools is one of the many models that will be adopted during the coming period to provide more options for parents and provide educational models through which we can achieve the country’s aspirations in the field of education.

