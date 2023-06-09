The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man should pay a woman an amount of 36 thousand and 427 dirhams, the remaining value of the installments of a bank loan of 476 thousand and 535 dirhams that she borrowed in his favor and refused to return it.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, in which she demanded that he pay her the remaining 36,427 dirhams of the value of a bank loan and oblige him to pay fees, expenses, and fees, noting that the defendant asked her to borrow from banks for his benefit because he was unable to borrow, and she borrowed for his benefit. In the amount of 476 thousand and 535 dirhams, and when the defendant refused to return the loan amount, she filed a lawsuit against him and it was decided that the defendant pay her the value of the amounts that she paid in the amount of 440 thousand and 107 dirhams, and after that she paid the entire loan, and therefore she filed her similar lawsuit and attached a document to her lawsuit, copies of the loan application, and a statement of account and judicial rulings, while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum and a copy of documents that the court reviewed.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the plaintiff must prove what he claims of right and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that it is proven from the papers that the plaintiff borrowed a total of 476 thousand and 535 dirhams for the benefit of the defendant, and it was decided in the case to oblige the plaintiff He has to pay her the amount of 440 thousand and 107 dirhams, the value of what she paid from the loan, which it was proven that she had borrowed and handed it over to the defendant.

The court indicated that it is proven, according to the certificate issued by the bank, that the plaintiff has paid the entire Murabaha value, and the remaining amount of the Murabaha value, after deducting what was previously settled, equals the amount of 36 thousand and 427 dirhams, which is the amount claimed, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount 36 thousand and 427 dirhams and obligated the defendant to pay fees, expenses and fees.