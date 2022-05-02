The first group of civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol is expected to arrive in Zaporizhia, western Ukraine, on Monday, May 2. An unspecified number of civilians and soldiers remain trapped in that factory. In the last few hours, the authorities took other people out of the city on buses, although they are not part of the group sheltering in the steel mill, the last bastion of local troops.

On day 68 of the war in Ukraine, there is great expectation regarding the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol, the strategic city with access to the Sea of ​​Azov that was taken by the Russian Army on April 21.

This May 2, the departure of some civilians from the port town resumed, while hundreds more remain trapped in Azovstal, the 11 km steel plant that is surrounded by Russian troops.

At the same time, clashes continue. Ukrainian troops say they have destroyed two Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea, while the Russians say they hit a key bridge in the Odessa region.

These are the main news of the day:

7:17 (BOG) EU would leave Hungary and Slovakia out of Russian oil embargo

The European Commission (EC) is expected to finish work on the 27-nation bloc’s upcoming sixth sanctions package against the Kremlin over the invasion of Ukraine, which would include a ban on buying Russian oil, whose exports are a major source of revenue. for Moscow.

However, two European Union officials noted that Hungary and Slovakia could benefit from an exception, given their current heavy reliance on Russian-sourced fuels, though these nations may then gradually address such action.

Hungary has repeatedly indicated that it will not sign energy-related sanctions. To keep the bloc of nations together, the Commission could offer Slovakia and Hungary “an exemption or a long transition period”, one of the officials said.

07:08 (BOG) US and Denmark reopen their embassies in Kyiv

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, reported that his embassy in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, will reopen from this Monday.

“It is a very strong symbol of Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors of the Danish embassy,” the official told Danish radio.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced that it hopes to reopen its embassy in kyiv in late May if conditions allow, after its staff left for western Ukraine nearly two weeks before Russia launched the war.

Several other countries, including France and the United Kingdom, recently announced that they will also relocate their embassies to the Ukrainian capital, after the departure of a large part of the Russian troops from the northern region of the country, to which kyiv belongs, in what was considered a first “failure” of Moscow’s initial goals.

06:47 (BOG) New explosions reported in Belgorod, Russia

In the early hours of the morning, at least two explosions were recorded in Belgorod, the southern region of Russia that borders Ukraine, according to the governor of the town, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“There were no casualties and no damage,” Gladkov said.

In recent days, Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of setting off several explosions there, including fuel supply infrastructure for the Kremlin Army.

The Russian government has threatened the United Kingdom with a “harsh response” for encouraging the Ukrainian Army to allegedly commit these assaults on Russian soil, after pointing out that kyiv is in its “legitimate” right of defense.

06:33 (BOG) London: More than a quarter of Russian troops are now ‘combat ineffective’

In a new update of information from its intelligence agencies, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that more than a quarter of Russian military units sent to the conflict are likely to have become “combat ineffective”.

Destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles near the village of Ivanivka, outside Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. © Reuters – Marko Djurica

The British portfolio explained that at the start of the war, Moscow committed more than 120 battalion tactical groups, about 65% of its entire ground combat force, but that some of the most elite units, including the VDV Airborne Forces, have suffered the highest levels of attrition and others have been hit by the highest attrition rates.

“Russia will probably take years to reconstitute these forces,” he said.

6:21 (BOG) The number of Ukrainian refugees abroad exceeds 5.5 million

More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the war on February 24, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on May 2.

The organization explained that the statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities at official border points.









Most of them are located in neighboring countries such as Poland and Hungary.

06:12 (BOG) Ukraine claims it destroyed two Russian boats in the Black Sea

A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea, said the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.

“Two Russian Raptor-class ships were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island,” Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow has not yet acknowledged this attack.

5:57 (BOG) Russian attack hits strategic bridge in Odessa

Local authorities said a Russian rocket hit a strategically important bridge over the entrance to the Dniester River in the Odessa region of southwestern Ukraine.

The bridge, which has already been attacked twice by Russian forces, provides the only road and rail link on Ukrainian territory with a large part of the southern region.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa Regional Administration, confirmed the attack via the Telegram messaging app, but did not elaborate.

5:45 (BOG) Mariupol civilian evacuations resume; hundreds still waiting in Azovstal

A convoy carrying civilians from Mariupol, but not from the besieged Azovstal plant, left the city on Monday for Zaporizhia, in southwestern Ukraine, which remains territory controlled by local authorities. This was confirmed to local television by the mayor’s collaborator, Petro Andryushchenko.

In addition, in Zaporizhia the arrival of the first convoy of civilians, about a hundred people, evacuated on Sunday from the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol, is expected.









There is no sign yet of a plan to extricate the Ukrainian forces holed up there. These are believed to include members of the Azov regiment, the National Guard, Marines, border guards and other units.

The United Nations Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross began a coordinated operation with Ukraine and Russia on April 29 to remove women, children and the elderly from the steel mills.

1,000 civilians and around 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel, including dozens of wounded, was the number of refugees there before the evacuations began.

05:31 (BOG) Russia resumed shelling against Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Russia resumed shelling the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol as soon as the buses with the first evacuated civilians – around 100 people – left on Sunday, said Petro Andryushchenko, assistant to the city’s mayor.

Mariupol has been one of the scenes of the heaviest fighting in the war, which is so far largely in Russian hands.

The port city is particularly important for Russian President Vladimir Putin both because of its access to the Sea of ​​Azov, and because of its land link to the Crimean peninsula, in the south of the country, and annexed by Moscow in 2014.

