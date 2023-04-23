The evacuation process of foreigners trapped in Sudan since last the 15th it began this Saturday for some countries such as Saudi Arabia, which repatriated its citizens and other “sister” nations by ship, while the three-day truce between the military rivals, which began yesterday for Eid al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is practically broken.

A total of 157 people were repatriated by Saudi Arabiathe first country to carry out this civil evacuation since the start of the conflict and which carried it out by land to Port Sudan, in eastern Sudan and facing the Arab kingdom, only separated by the Red Sea, reported the Saudi state chain Al Ijbariya.

From Port Sudan five Saudi ships came to the rescue of their compatriots and other nationalities, which were not disclosed by Riyadh, to arrive at the coastal city of Jeddah, according to the source, who added that Among the repatriates is the crew of the Saudi Airlines plane that was shot at right at the start of the conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group (FAR) at Khartoum airport.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry clarified that the evacuees are 91 Saudis and another 66 from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso.

Jordan is following the same path as Saudi Arabia with some 300 of its nationals and Kuwait also reported that its compatriots had been rescued on Saudi-chartered ships.

Green light for air evacuation but unsafe



The leader of the Sudanese Army, Abdelfatah al Burhan, announced today that “in the next few hours” the evacuation of nationals of countries such as the United States, Great Britain, France and China by air from Khartoum will begin.

“The evacuation process of all missions whose countries so request is expected to begin in the next few hours, as the United States, Great Britain, France and China they will evacuate their diplomats and their citizens by air with military transport planes belonging to their Armed Forces from Khartoum. And that process is scheduled to start immediately,” Armed Forces spokesman Nabil Abdullah said in a statement.

However, for the moment this has not been the case, since the United States Embassy in Khartoum announced that due to the insecurity situation in Khartoum and the closure of the international airport, “it is currently not safe to carry out an evacuation,” according to a security alert from the diplomatic legation.

In fact, General Al Burhan admitted today in an interview with the Saudi Al Arabiya chain, reproduced by the Armed Forces, that his units control all the airports in the country, except for the international one in Khartoum, the largest in Sudan, and the one in Nyala, in the troubled region of Darfur (west).

In the last two days, several countries such as the United States, Japan, Spain and South Korea have announced the deployment of planes to Djibouti, some 1,700 kilometers from the Sudanese capital, from where the evacuation will be coordinated.

Truce that is not respected



The fighting between the military rivals resumed in Khartoum in the vicinity of the presidential palace, the General Command of the Army and the areas surrounding the Khartoum airport, while a projectile hit a residential neighborhood that caused the death of six people, EFE was informed. humanitarian sources and witnesses.

Yesterday, both parties accepted the truce proposed by the UN to stop the fighting for three days, coinciding with one of the most important festivals for Muslims, although it has not been respected, like the other four humanitarian breaks declared since the 15th.

At least 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict, according to the latest count released yesterday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The fighting that began on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the FAR, which has led Sudan to suffer one of the worst crises in its recent history, arose after weeks of tension over the reform of the security forces in the negotiations to form a new transitional government.

Both forces were the architects of the joint coup that overthrew the transitional government of Sudan in October 2021.

