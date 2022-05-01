At least 50 civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal metallurgical zone, the last bastion of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. The United Nations confirmed that a “safe passage” operation is being carried out to continue the evacuations this Sunday. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives has flown to kyiv for a surprise meeting, in which she promised continued support for President Zelensky.

The main focuses of the war are currently located in Donbass and Mariúpol, beyond the fact that there are attacks in other parts of the Ukrainian soil. Regarding the port city that almost completely fell under Russian rule, the evacuation process began for the civilians who were in the Azovstal factory.

In that operation, a couple of dozen people were rescued after long weeks of suffering. In another sense, the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, surprised with her visit to kyiv this morning; and Russia attacked the Odessa airport to destroy military equipment ceded to Ukraine.

These are the most relevant news of Sunday May 1 in the war in Ukraine:

6.54 (BOG) Germany is in favor of the Russian oil embargo, but with a transition time

Diplomatic members confirmed to the EFE news agency that Berlin “actively” supports the European Union’s intention to ban imports from Russia. However, the Teutonic desire is that it be with “a transition period”.

This affirmation happens after the German public channel ZDF indicated the change of position of the European power in the face of the preparation of a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow.

However, there are still no details about the transition phase that Germany intends, one of the countries that, until now, had been reluctant to stop importing oil.

Last Tuesday, Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economy and Energy, highlighted that they reduced the purchase of Russian crude from 35% to 12% since the conflict with Ukraine broke out. He also assured that “in a few days” they would be ready to end the dependence on supplies from Moscow.

6.30 (BOG) According to Russia, 46 inhabitants of the vicinity of Azovstal were evacuated

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that civilians from a residential area adjoining the steel plant facilities were taken to a safe place where they received shelter and food.

The 46 people who lived very close to Azovstal were displaced in two groups, Moscow detailed, but did not specify where they went. The 20 evacuees who were in the basement of the factory will go to Zaporizhia.

More evacuations are expected to take place this Sunday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

6.01 (BOG) Nancy Pelosi visited kyiv and affirmed that they will support them “until the fight ends”

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky as part of a surprise visit in kyiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Washington for its commitment to “protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Subsequently, Pelosi went to Poland, from where she made forceful statements, assuring that the North American country will support Ukraine “until victory is obtained.” At the press conference held in Rzeszow, he explained that he spoke with Zelenski about “security, humanitarian and economic assistance, and reconstruction.”

Our Congressional Delegation was honored to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/zkc588Qcrv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022



Pelosi, who was accompanied by a delegation of Democratic congressmen, is the highest-ranking US leader to set foot in Ukraine since the war broke out on February 24. It happens a week after the passage of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

The agenda of the Democratic leader of the Lower House will continue on Monday with a meeting with the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, to discuss “humanitarian assistance and security” issues.

5.46 (BOG) Russia attacks airport in Odessa

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Sunday that they used high-precision missiles to hit the Odessa airport in order to destroy a hangar where there were weapons and ammunition that the Ukrainian Army had received from the United States and others. Occidental countries.

While they also ruined the airfield’s landing and take-off runway, which has become unusable. President Zelensky condemned what happened, assuring that Odessa “will never forget” this attack.

Within the report, Konashenkov detailed that the Aerospace Forces used missiles to reach seven military installations – four for concentration of soldiers and equipment -, three rocket and artillery weapons depots in Donetsk and Kharkiv.

Attacks were also recorded in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv, where fuel depots, command posts, and military and armored vehicles were hit. More than 200 Ukrainians died on Saturday from the Russian onslaught.

5.28 (BOG) Civilians evacuated from Azovstal metallurgical plant

On Saturday night and the beginning of Sunday, the first successful exit of twenty civilians who remained inside the facilities where the last focus of local resistance persists in Mariupol took place.

After repeated failed attempts, the evacuation of people who remained in the basements of the complex under inhospitable conditions is a great novelty in the context of a city destroyed after weeks of aggression.

The Ukrainian Azov regiment, present at the steelworks, explained that most of the civilians were women and children, and that they were transferred to a place they had agreed on. “Hopefully they will be evacuated to Zaporizhia,” Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on Telegram.

With EFE and Reuters