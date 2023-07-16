On the Canary Island of La Palma, at least 2,000 people have been evacuated due to wildfires fanned by strong winds. About 4500 hectares have already been affected. The fire is not yet under control.

“The fire has gotten out of hand,” Fernando Clavijo, president of the Spanish archipelago, told public broadcaster RTVC. The fires started in a forest in the north of the island. Due to the strong wind, authorities expect the fire to spread further west. At least twelve buildings have been destroyed.

About 300 firefighters fight the fire. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged more aid. 120 soldiers with fire extinguishing equipment have now arrived on the island. Not all residents responded to the call to leave the area.

Large parts of Europe will be hit by a severe heat wave this week. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are particularly affected by extreme weather conditions. This has also led to forest fires in Croatia. They are now under control.