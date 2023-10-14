Evacuations from Israel | The flight carrying the Finns arrived in Stockholm

There were almost 60 Finns on board the plane that landed at Arlanda.

Finns the evacuation flight that carried has arrived from Tel Aviv to Stockholm, the Swedish newspaper finds out Aftonbladet from the website.

The flight left Ben Gurion International Airport after 8 pm on Friday and landed at Arlanda Airport the night before Saturday.

“I’m glad that everyone got there safely and that our northern cooperation is working so well”, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said in a press release.

On board the plane were citizens of both Sweden and other Nordic countries. There were almost 60 Finns on board.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner said on Friday night Ilta-Sanomthat the Finnish passengers of the flight that arrived in Stockholm must take care of themselves to Finland on their own.

It was Sweden’s second evacuation flight. The first one landed on the Arlanda field the night before Friday.

The first The evacuation flight arriving in Finland from Israel is still awaited. The flight was supposed to take place already on Friday evening, but it was canceled due to a technical fault with the plane.

The replacement flight left Tel Aviv at 2:35 a.m. and should arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa after seven in the morning. The flight is almost an hour and a half behind schedule.

Tanner already said on Friday that there may be changes to the flight schedules.

“This is an evacuation flight, not a tour operator’s scheduled flight. Although evacuation from Israel is certainly a stressful experience, we still hope for a flexible mind and patience,” Tanner told Ilta-Sanom.

The flight arriving in Finland on Saturday morning can accommodate more than 150 passengers, among whom are Finnish citizens who live in Israel and who were there on holiday.

Several countries have evacuated their citizens from Israel after the extremist organization Hamas attacked the country last Saturday and many airlines canceled their flights to Israel.