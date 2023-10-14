Evacuations from Israel | Finland’s evacuation flight from Israel has landed in Helsinki-Vantaa

The plane took off behind schedule from Tel Aviv after half past three on Saturday.

Finland an evacuation flight from Israel landed in Helsinki-Vantaa

Finland’s evacuation flight from Israel landed at Helsinki-Vantaa airport a little after seven in the morning, according to information on Finavia’s website. The plane took off behind schedule from Tel Aviv after half past three on Saturday.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Jussi Tanner told STT on Friday that the plane could accommodate more than 150 people.

Also Sweden’s second evacuation flight from Israel’s Tel Aviv landed at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, the Swedish government said in a press release early Saturday morning.

“I am happy that everyone got there safely and that our northern cooperation is working so well,” said the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström in the bulletin.

There were about 120 passengers on the plane, most of whom were Swedes, the press service of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told news agency TT.

According to Tanner, 60 seats were reserved for Finns on the joint flight organized with Sweden. However, he estimated at the time that there would hardly be 60 Finns on the flight.