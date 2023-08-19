The last residents of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, were rushing to beat a noon deadline Friday to evacuate more than 20,000 people, as a wildfire approached the city. Firefighters worked to keep the only route in and out of the city open.

Thousands of people have fled fire in one of hundreds of wildfires raging across the territories, driving hundreds of kilometers to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights, as Canada’s worst fire season on record shows no signs of relief.

A woman whose family evacuated the city of Hay River on Sunday told CBC that her vehicle began to melt as they drove through the flames, the front window cracked and the vehicle filled with smoke making it difficult to see the road ahead.

“Obviously I was afraid the tire would go flat, our car would catch fire and then it went from just flames to full of smoke,” said Lisa Mundy, who is traveling with her husband and their children, ages 6-year-old and 18-month-old. She said they called 911 after they went off the road a couple of times. She said her son kept saying, “I don’t want to die, mommy.”

Vehicles line up to refuel at Fort Providence, Northwest Territories, on the only road south from Yellowknife, Thursday, August 17, 2023. © Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/AP

Tanker planes were conducting missions overnight to keep the highway out of Yellowknife open, and authorities were leading a long caravan of motorists through fire-affected areas, officials said.

Meanwhile, a network of firebreaks, sprinklers and water cannons was being established to try to protect the city from the fire, which had advanced some 15 kilometers.

Northwesterly winds combined with rain were complicating efforts to contain the fire, which could reach the city limits by the weekend, emergency officials said. There was a chance of limited rain on Friday, but officials said it probably wouldn’t be enough to help put out the fire.

“We are facing a critical couple of days,” Territories Minister Shane Thompson told a news conference.

A satellite image shows wildfires near Yellowknife, British Columbia, Canada. August 16, 2023 © Handout Maxar Technologies / Reuters

According to the Canadian Inter-Agency Wildland Fire Center, there have been a record number of wildfires this year, helping to choke the smoke in parts of the United States, with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 137,000 km2 of a end to end of the country.

The Yellowknife evacuation was by far the largest this year, according to Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and the Red Deer, Alberta fire chief.

A man walks with children in the rain at the Emergency Response Center at the Expo Center on August 18, 2023, in Edmonton, Canada, as residents are forced to evacuate Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, due to the forest fires. The City of Edmonton established the Emergency Response Center to help evacuees from Yellowknife. The evacuation order for Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories, late on August 16, 2023, marked the latest chapter in a terrible summer of wildfires in Canada, with tens of thousands of people forced from their homes and vast scorched stretches of land. © AFP – Andrej Ivanov

“It’s one of those events where you have to get people out as soon as possible” because of the danger that the fire will block the only escape route even before reaching the community.

As people fled, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his incident response team. He asked ministers to work to ensure the availability of communication services and stated that speculation on the prices of flights or basic necessities would not be tolerated.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire burns in the foothills west of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on August 17, 2023, as seen from Kelowna. Areas near Kelowna were ordered to evacuate as the fire threatened the city of about 150,000. Canada is experiencing an unprecedented wildfire season, with official estimates of more than 13.7 million hectares burned. Four people have died so far. © AFP – Darren Hull

At the Big River gas station, about 300 kilometers south of Yellowknife, on Thursday, the line of vehicles waiting to fill up was “phenomenal,” employee Linda Croft said. “The end is not in sight.”

Area resident Angela Canning packed her trailer with important documents, family keepsakes and necessities as she prepared to leave with her two dogs, while her husband stayed on as an essential worker.

“I’m very nervous and scared. I’m sensitive. … I’m in shock,” she said. “I don’t know where I’m going to go back or if I’m going to go home. There are so many unknowns here.”

The evacuation order issued Wednesday night applied to Yellowknife and the neighboring First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah. Indigenous communities have been greatly affected by the fires, which threaten important cultural activities such as hunting, fishing and the collection of native plants.

Yellowknife residents leave town on Highway 3, the only road in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was issued due to the proximity of a wildfire in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, 16 August 2023. © Reuters – Pat Kane

Some 6,800 people from eight other communities in the territory have already been forced to evacuate their homes, including the small community of Enterprise, which was largely destroyed. According to authorities, so far all have made it out alive.

*This article was adapted from its original in English