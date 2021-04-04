W.Because of a leaky sewer basin in the American state of Florida, the National Guard and other emergency services worked to avert an environmental disaster. The evacuation of more than 300 houses near the sewer basin of a disused phosphate mine and fertilizer factory was ordered. The forces in the Manatee district were trying to “avert a truly catastrophic flood situation and respond if necessary,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Rescue workers and the National Guard pumped 125 million liters of wastewater from the basin in Piney Point every day, DeSantis explained at a press conference. There is a leak in the plastic lining of the sewer basin that continues to widen. Before his press conference, DeSantis had taken a helicopter flight to see the situation. The day before, he had already declared a state of emergency for the area in order to release crisis funds.

The wastewater is mainly polluted with phosphorus and nitrogen. Environmentalists warn that if the nutrient-rich water enters the ocean, it could cause dangerous algal blooms that are suffocating marine life. Effects on tourism are also feared.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes a look at the facility from the air.

In the event of a flood, wastewater could also run into storage facilities in which phosphogypsum, a waste product of fertilizer production, is stored. Phosphorus gypsum is considered radioactive because of its radon isotope content. It also contains toxic metals such as arsenic, lead and mercury.

DeSantis said HRK Holdings, the operating company of the shut down facility, must be held accountable. “It is unacceptable and it is not something we will allow it to continue,” assured the governor. Upon request, HRK initially did not comment on the matter.