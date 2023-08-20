with videoAuthorities in British Columbia have extended evacuation orders due to the wildfires in the Western Canadian province. More than 35,000 people have now been called upon to leave their homes, more than twice as many as a day earlier. An evacuation order is also threatened for another 30,000 people.



Aug 20, 2023

According to the authorities, a number of difficult days lie ahead. A state of emergency was declared in the province on Friday after the fire had grown more than a hundred times in 24 hours.

Especially Kelowna, a city with about 150,000 inhabitants, is threatened by the wildfires. British Columbia Prime Minister Daniel Eby met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday. The government has committed to working with the province and providing resources where needed.

Local authorities have also introduced travel restrictions. For example, in some parts of British Columbia people are no longer allowed to book hotels for non-essential travel, so that there are plenty of places available to house displaced residents and firefighters. "The current situation is grim," Eby warned. "Please stay away if you don't need to be here."

Additional international firefighters

The Canadian province has requested an additional 1,000 international firefighters. About 2000 firefighters are currently fighting more than 350 wildfires. “We are facing the worst wildfire season on record in British Columbia,” Eby said in a statement Friday.

Wildfires are also raging in other parts of Canada. An evacuation order was issued earlier in the week for all approximately 20,000 residents of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Thousands of residents of the city have since flown to the city of Calgary in the province of Alberta.

There are currently more than 1,000 active wildfires across Canada. The Dutch embassy in Ottawa calls on Dutch people in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories to avoid affected and endangered areas, monitor the local media and follow the advice of local authorities.

Smoke and fire threaten homes near Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. © REUTERS



Wooded province

Authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec say that of the 1,200 firefighters battling wildfires in the province, more than 100 have come from France.

Quebec is a wooded province where 8.5 million people live on an area larger than Germany, France and Spain combined. There are currently 125 forest fires raging. More than 13,000 people have been evacuated from cities in northern Quebec.

“Some rain is predicted. There is a risk that the situation will remain critical in the coming days. But the arrival of the French firefighters is really going to help,” the forestry minister told journalists.

