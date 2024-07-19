The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is evacuating soldiers from the border areas of the Kharkiv region

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is transferring the main forces from the border areas of the Kharkiv region. The evacuation of Ukrainian soldiers became known from a message from a resident of the territory of the region controlled by the AFU.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are evacuating the main forces from the border areas beyond the Oskol River to the village of Grokhovatka resident of the territory of the Kharkiv region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, according to the source, who wished to remain anonymous, the first to leave the contact line were the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The local resident also added that everyone who was forcibly moved into his house is no longer alive.

Zelensky previously assessed the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in the Kharkiv region very serious for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and stressed that Kyiv cannot afford to lose the city. At the same time, he admitted that the Russian Armed Forces could take control of Kharkiv under one condition.

We need two Patriot systems. If we have them, Russia will not be able to occupy Kharkov Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia considered Zelensky’s words that two American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems would change the situation on the battlefield and stop the advance of the Russian army to be stupid. Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk pointed out that Kharkov is a large city and at least seven Patriot systems are needed to cover it.

The Ukrainian leader also held a meeting with generals in Kharkiv amid the Russian offensive. The politician said that Kyiv would strengthen the units stationed there. Zelensky blamed the entire world for the situation in the region.

The Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin responded to Zelensky’s statement. The senator called on the Ukrainian president not to be surprised by the situation around Kharkov and pointed out that “Kyiv started this whole mess.”

Russia Conducts Successful Offensive Near Kharkov

On July 1, the Ministry of Defense reported that another settlement had been taken under control: the Russian army occupied the village of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region. This, the Russian defense department emphasized, allowed the Russian military to take more advantageous positions on this section of the combat contact line.

Meanwhile, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explained the current tactics of the Russian army in the Kharkov region. He denied the information that the offensive in the Kharkov region had stopped, and added that it had been suspended to ensure the safety of servicemen and the destruction of enemy reserves. In his opinion, this delay is not critical.

That the Russian army, already in May leading The fighting is only twenty kilometers away from the city, successfully advancing in the Kharkov direction was also recognized in the West. Thus, retired Lieutenant General of the German Armed Forces Roland Kater noted that the situation in the city area indicates that the Russian Armed Forces are successfully advancing in all areas of the front. “The Russians are gaining the upper hand,” he summed up, emphasizing the problems that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have.

It was also reported that if the Russian army takes control of Kharkov, Ukraine may flood the city. This development was allowed by military observer, retired colonel Gennady Alekhin. He stated that, according to the information he has, Kyiv is considering the option of blowing up two dams and flooding part of the Kharkov region, including the city itself, in the event of a successful advance of Russian troops.