War Israel, the West Bank like Gaza

The most impressive demonstration has been underway since yesterday morning Israeli military operation conducted in the Occupied Territories over the past twenty years, that is, since the 2002 intifada. The raids began yesterday morning in the areas of Jenin, Tulkarem and in the refugee camp of I’ll do it near Tubas, where the military says it has targeted “armed terrorists who pose a threat to security forces.”

And while the army is still engaged in multiple raids across the north of the West Bankbulldozers and excavators are intensifying the dismantling and destruction of roads, infrastructures, houses, as they have been doing for months. Hospitals are also targeted and besieged, as is the Red Cross Palestinian and Society Friends of patients.

Israeli sources report that the operation is a response to last week’s failed suicide attack in Tel Aviv, and aims to dismantle the Iranian Islamic infrastructure established in the areas north of the “Samaria” and of the Jordan Valley. According to the newspaper New York TimesIran has reportedly opened a clandestine route that would allow weapons to be brought into the West Bank to incite unrest against Israel.

Today, in the Nur Shams refugee campthe Israeli army killed five Palestinian fighters who were hiding in a mosque. Among them the commander of the Tulkarem battalion, Mohamed Jabersaid Abu Shuja’a. According to army sources, Abu Shuja’a was responsible for the Qalqilya shooting that killed an Israeli on June 22. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group confirmed his death and that of the other fighters, saying they were killed “after a heroic battle.”

The journalist Nida Ibrahim Of Al-Jazeerareporting from Tulkarem, said the Israeli army had been launching daily attacks on the territory for years but “this is on a different scale, the army raided four refugee camps at the same time.” His colleague Mohammed al-Atrashof the Arabic version of Al-Jazeera Arabicreporting from Jenin, said that Israeli snipers are positioned on top of the houses and “shoot anyone who moves.”

On his profile Xthe Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katzreferring to the ongoing operation in the West Bank, wrote yesterday: “The IDF is working intensively in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarem to counter the Islamic-Iranian terrorist infrastructure that has been installed there. Iran is working to create an eastern terrorist front against Israel in the West Bank, along the lines of Gaza and Lebanon, by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weaponry from Jordan.

We must address the threat just as we address the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever measures are necessary. This is a war in every sense and we must win it.”

The condemnation of the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy was immediate, Josep Borrell. “The Israeli Foreign Minister’s call to evacuate people from the West Bank, doing more or less what they did in Gaza, is totally unacceptable. And I hope that the ministers will raise their voices against the situation in Gaza and in West Bank“.

Today Katz He called Borrell’s “absolute lies” and added that he “opposes the forced displacement of any population from their land.” Yet, that post still appears on his profile. (Screenshot post)

A few weeks ago Josep Borrell had called for sanctions against far-right ministers in the Israeli government, Itamarri Ben-Gvir And Bezalel Smotrichfor spreading “messages of hatred, incitement to commit war crimes against Palestinians”, hoping that the EU would use all the tools at its disposal to do so. “I cannot decide, I can only propose, it will be up to the member states to decide”.

The Foreign Minister’s position is clear Tajani who from Brussels called the request “unreal”, stressing that “This is not how you will convince Israel to reach a peace agreement in Cairo”. His Israeli counterpart, Israel Katzechoed this by declaring that his government “is working with friends in Europe to prevent the adoption of resolutions against Israel” at the informal Council of EU foreign ministers that opens today in Brussels.

On X wrote “The message we are sending is clear: in a reality where Israel is facing threats from Iran and its terrorist organizations by proxy, the free world must support Israel and not act against it.” His words come after the United States yesterday launched new sanctions against Israeli settlers for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Diana ButtuPalestinian lawyer naturalized Canadian, former spokesperson of the Palestine Liberation Organizationknown for her work as a legal advisor and participant in peace negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian organizations, said that the government’s position and the Israeli attack on the Occupied West Bank.

“When you see what happened in Israel and the fact that they were allowed to get away with the genocide for almost 11 months, with very little condemnation from the international community, it is obvious that they are now looking to the West Bank. Their aim is to try to get rid of as many Palestinians as possible.” Buttu also said that the lack of support from the international community means there is little support for the Palestinians’ “right to resist.” “It is terrifying to be Palestinian, and it is terrifying to be Palestinian knowing that Israel can do whatever it wants and literally get away with it. Nobody is protecting the Palestinians.”

The Israeli military operation has been condemned by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Anthony Guterreswhich from his profile X called for an immediate end to operations of the IDF. “The latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including the launch of large-scale military operations by Israel, are deeply concerning. I strongly condemn the loss of life, including children, and call for an immediate cessation of these operations.” And again from X, the former leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn called for an end to arms sales to Israel.

“Israel knows it can commit war crimes with impunity. That is why it launched its largest assault on the West Bank since 2002. We are witnessing the total obliteration of Palestine – and our government is shamefully complicit. We must end all arms sales to Israel now.”

During an interview on Al-Jazeera, Adel Abdel Ghafardirector of the foreign and security policy program at the Middle East Global Affairs Council, expressed concern about the situation unfolding in the West Bank. “I think the Israelis here are pursuing two goals. The stated goal is to target activists in West Bank. More generally, in reality, this is the continuation of the war against the Palestinian people and the potential expansion of the settlement.” He further stressed that “the increase in violence by the settlers and the increasingly harsh rhetoric of the government Netanyahu they point in that direction.”

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa At least 18 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the operation, while dozens have been injured. Since October 7, more than 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military forces and settlers. The Committee on Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society have reported that 20 Palestinians, including children, have been imprisoned by Israeli forces so far, and the number could increase.