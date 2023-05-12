The French “Orano” mining investment group announced today, Friday, that it had evacuated “foreigners” from northern Niger to the capital, Niamey, after receiving a “security” warning.

“The Orano administration in Niger has been informed of a security incident in a village located halfway between the Malian border and the city of Arlit,” the group said in a statement.

“Immediately, measures were taken to protect sites and personnel, and the security of industrial facilities was enhanced,” she added.

“In accordance with the procedures of the protection plan and as a precautionary measure, foreigners” in Orano and other foreigners on mission as “potential targets present at the life base in Akoukane, were evacuated to Niamey by plane under protection,” the group continued.

Foreigners from Urano or visiting the Arlit region, where the group operates a uranium mine, stay in a complex called “Base of Life” located in Akokan, near the city of Arlit.

The “Orano” group (formerly Areva) confirmed that “the return of the evacuees is expected to take place in the next few days, once it is confirmed that all risks have been dissipated.”

On the night of September 15 to 16, 2010, armed men kidnapped five Frenchmen, including a woman, Françoise Laribe, in addition to a Malagasy and Togolese who all work for the Areva company, from the Arlit uranium extraction site in which Areva operates in northern Niger.

After five months of captivity, on February 25, 2011, Françoise Laribe, who was ill, was released, together with Malagasy and Togolese staff.

The other four hostages were released on October 29, 2013, after 1,139 days of detention in the Sahel desert.