US President Joe Biden announced late Saturday that US forces carried out a mission to evacuate US embassy staff from Khartoum, calling for an end to the fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

′′ Today, on my orders, US forces carried out an operation to remove government employees from Khartoum, Biden said in a statement.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he had ordered the evacuation of US embassy staff in Khartoum and their families due to “security risks” amid fighting that has so far claimed hundreds of lives, in addition to thousands of wounded.