The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, the Civil Defense Authority and a number of concerned authorities, announced the evacuation of 95 vehicles, including about 350 people, on the road to the tow rest area, as a result of a rockslide that closed the road yesterday.

The head of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, stated that all vehicles detained in the tow rest area were evacuated in record time after a temporary road was quickly paved in cooperation with the competent authorities and human cadres who worked to enable the families to get out of the road without incident. Any injuries or material losses.

He stated that the rockslides occurred as a result of the heavy rains that the region witnessed during the past days, noting that a report was received stating that a number of vehicles had been detained on the road to the tow rest area, and it was dealt with quickly through temporary solutions that contributed to enabling families to return to the public road easily and in a timely manner. standard.