The two evacuation flights from Israel chartered by the Government of Spain They include nationals of several Latin American countries, diplomatic sources reported this Wednesday.

These flights on military aircraft They carry twelve citizens from Bolivia, five from Colombia, four from Chile and Ecuador, three from Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras, two from Brazil, Peru and Venezuela, one from Argentina and another from Panama.

The planes chartered by the Spanish Ministry of Defense will repatriate 429 from the Israeli airport in Tel Aviv people who were in Israel for tourism or workof which 334 are Spanish and the rest from Latin America, the European Union and third countries, the majority with links to Spain.

These third countries are the United States, Canada, Israel itself, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Turkey and China.

The first flight landed last morning local time at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, near Madrid, with 209 people on boardwhile the second, which has already taken off from Tel Aviv, is expected to arrive in the next few hours with another 220, according to these sources.

Most of the foreigners evacuated They are relatives of Spaniards or residents in Spainalthough residents of other countries who were included in the flight at the request of the authorities of their nations also traveled on the second plane.

The intention of the Spanish Government is to repatriate Spaniards who had been trapped in Israel due to the cancellation of commercial flights after the attacks launched by Hamas since last weekend.



The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip marks its fifth day this Thursday and already leaves more than 3,000 dead, with more airstrikes on the Strip and new rocket launches towards Israeli border communitieswhile hostilities also continue on the border with Lebanon.

