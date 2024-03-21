In the Polish city of Wroclaw, residents began to evacuate due to the discovery of an aerial bomb.

In the Polish city of Wroclaw, residents began to be evacuated due to the discovery of an unexploded bomb. About it reports city ​​portal Wroclaw.pl.

“A huge unexploded ordnance was discovered on Wednesday, March 20, during construction work on Belovezhskaya Street. Since the morning (Thursday, March 21), the evacuation of people from nearby buildings, including the Customs Department building, continues,” the portal announced.

It is clarified that the unexploded ordnance dates back to the Second World War and is a 250-kilogram aerial bomb.

At the end of February, a British resident found a 500-kilogram German bomb during construction work in his home area and initially mistook the find for an old boiler or a piece of scrap metal.