The Vienna Central Station has been evacuated On Monday afternoon and rail traffic has had to be stopped due to A threat that has not yet been specifiedas reported by the police through their social networks.

“An important police operation is being carried out at the Central Station of Vienna. After an imminent threat, the station has been evacuated. We have several agents in the place To clarify the situation. Avoid unnecessary stays in the central station area, “says the police message.

As confirmed by ÖBB, the state railway company, the building has been completely evacuated and “as a consequence, Traffic has been greatly restricted and has been suspended Until again notice. “In this sense, ÖBB indicates that it will probably be not possible to make any trip until 6:00 p.m.

(More information shortly)