The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Soria evacuated about one hundred people on Saturday night, including clients and workers, who were in the restaurant Valonsadero Guardian Housebecause the Pedrajas River had overflowed and the access and exit road to this place on the mountain was inaccessible for cars that were not off -road.

The Benemérita agents regulated traffic in the entrances to this natural space to prevent the access of individuals to the place while they were heading upward vehicles of the body.

At midnight, the Civil Guard and the Local Police began to evacuate the people who were in the restaurant. The total operation was carried out in just half an hour Already 0.35 hours was completed, according to sources from the Government Subdelegation in Soria.

Valonsadero accesses were conveniently marked although this Sunday they are already open since the Pedrajas River and the mountain streams do not flood the roads.









The place is a Natural recreational and leisure space located about eight kilometers from the capital of Soriana and very frequented by its neighbors. Precisely, in this municipality another river, El Duero, is giving impressive images due to the flood it has experienced in the last hours. In fact, as reported by the Duero Hydrographic Confederation, there is orange warning level in the municipality of Gormazwhile Garray and Navapalos has activated yellow before the increase in its flow and the risk of floods.

In Castilla y León, the situation has improved with respect to the one lived yesterday and, except in the Duero, the tendency of the flows is down. However, despite this improvement, They continue at a red level in the province of Segovia Capital itself, Valsaín and Bernardosfor the flood of the Eresma, while in orange it is Coca and the exit of the Pontón Alto reservoir. There is also orange alert in Ávila for the flood of the Adaja.