Stefanie Lipfert

At the airport in Palma de Mallorca, a man threatens to detonate an explosive device – as a result, the airport is evacuated and the special unit of the Guardia Civil moves in.

Palma – This is certainly not how tourists would have imagined their start to their vacation: On Friday afternoon (August 18) the airport in Palma (Mallorca) was completely evacuated – the reason for this was a false bomb threat. According to the Majorca newspaper one passenger behaved abnormally.

Airport bomb alert: four hours delay for travelers to Rotterdam

According to the newspaper, the passenger who was responsible for the evacuation of the airport resisted the instructions of the crew before the plane took off for Rotterdam.

However, it did not stop there: the already conspicuous man informed a passenger that he had hidden explosives on the plane. In June, the airline Marabu caused great irritation: the airline canceled a flight from Mallorca to Munich – without informing the passengers in advance.

After this information, the crew called the police. The special unit of the Guardia Civil used dogs to examine the plane for hidden explosives, but found nothing suspicious. But the extensive search of the affected machine meant that the plane to Rotterdam was four hours late.

Evacuation Palma Airport: Conspicuous passenger was admitted to the clinic

The Diario de Mallorca reported that the man who completely paralyzed Palma airport was not arrested. Instead, the police took him to the psychiatric ward of the Mallorca University Hospital for examinations Son Espases a.

