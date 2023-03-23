“At the bottom there is room” 10 launched its chapter 182 with several surprises for the followers of the Peruvian series. It not only exposed Eva’s mistreatment against Richard Jr., but also all the plans to ruin the Gonzales. Thus, part of these involved seizing the money from Don Gilberto after getting married.

Despite the fact that the wedding did not take place, she had no problem looking for her last pennies in the cellar. As if breaking her heart wasn’t enough, she would now leave the family bankrupt. VIDEO: America TV