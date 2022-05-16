Mocorito, Sinaloa. Eva Rios Rocha She was born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, from a family that leans towards painting. She is the sister of the muralist Ernesto Ríos Rocha, winner of the Guinness Records for the largest mural in the world and a student of the Fridos, from whom she has received the greatest knowledge of what painting and murals are, attending the artistic work at the workshops of the muralist, as well as numerous courses and conferences for more than five years in Sinaloa. The painter Eva Ríos has been living in Veracruz for 22 years, a place that she says has allowed her to express herself, plastically speaking, of her works.

For Eva Ríos, the love for painting was always in her heart, but it was not until her children grew up that she fully began to paint to make her dream come true. “My love for painting was always there in my dreams, but when you don’t have the support it is very difficult to do it. For many years I painted just for myself, wanting to be able to develop and express myself freely through painting, but the time came when the children grew up and took their path”. As she developed in the art world, she was fortunate to attend different types of workshops, graduates, receiving countless accreditations that today have made her one of the most recognized plastic artists in the country.

The painting techniques used by Eva Ríos are oil, acrylics for walls, canvases and textiles, ceramics, tiles and soluble coffee, since they have been the most practical to give a more profitable finish to objects, since she is a creator of art. utilitarian object or art; that is to say, she is passionate about painting on bags in normal fans and pericones, recycled bottles and PVC pipes, since they are things or objects that people use in their day to day. In addition to painting small and large format works on canvas, she has made an individual mural at the English school in Veracruz, the institution where she works; She has participated with maestro Ernesto Ríos Rocha in four of her mural projects. The one from the UAdeO (in Culiacán), the mural from Eustaquio’s house in Mocorito, the legacy mural from a town in Badiraguato, and the last one, the direct mural found in the Regional Museum of Guamúchil.

With an open range of transcendence in exhibitions with a long history, it is how Eva Ríos Rocha has transcended borders, since her works have traveled to different countries. It was in 2010 when he began to exhibit through OMAI and MAI Mexico in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, San Diego California, Chile, Cuba, Córdoba Spain, Ecuador, Venezuela, New York, Puerto Rico and USA, where some of those works remained in donation and with the foundation ‘Mil Mentes por México’ he participated in different countries with different works, under the direction of Jeanette Eureka Tiburcio and Ivonne Moreno Uscanga, in countries such as China, Greece, Mexico, Peru, Morocco, Belgium , Costa Rica, among others.

One of the exhibitions that have marked Eva Ríos’ life and she has enjoyed a lot was the one that just happened at the Cobaes cultural center in Culiacán, because there she presented a series of paintings with a mixture of monochromatic colors, “Expressions of the heart”, since in She expresses herself through classical dance, which is a discipline that she also likes a lot, where she presented a painting called ‘Renacer’, which marks her return to painting after many years.