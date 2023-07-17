Eva Padlock, the MotoGp umbrella shows off hot swimsuits on the beach

The hot summer 2023 becomes scorching thanks to Eve Padlock. The former MotoGP umbrella he never misses an opportunity to leave his number of fans and social followers breathless (over two million).

The supermodel (and FahionNova ambassador) born in the Czech Republic shows a series of swimsuits, bikinis (and even some lingerie) that delight the social public.

“Lost in Paradise” writes in support of a short video in which she is lying in the water by the beach. And if that’s Heaven, Eva Padlock certainly represents an “Angel” of luminous beauty in the eyes of admirers, who respond to strokes of like …

Eva Padlock (Instagram evapadlock)



