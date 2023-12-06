Eva Padlock, heart-stopping lingerie for the MotoGP muse

Eva Padlock is not just a model and influencerbut in the hearts of motoring enthusiasts it remains as the most loved former parasol of all time: simply unforgettable on the starting grid of the MotoGP Grand Prix (who just ended the season with the second triumph of Pecco Bagnaia who beat ‘in the sprint’ Jorge Martin with Marco Bezzecchi third in the final standings) and Superbikes (where he confirmed himself as world champion Alvaro Bautista before Toprak Razgatlioglu And Jonathan Rea)

Today on social media she is a true queenis followed by over two million followers (on Instagram) and posts heart-stopping photographs-videos.

The shots of Eva Padlock in panties and lingerie (she who is ambassador of the Fashion Nova brand) are definitely a cult on the internet and fans of the motoring muse always reciprocate with a shower of likes and little hearts of love for her.

Eva Padlock, the most sensual photos: look at the gallery of the former MotoGP and Superbike umbrella

